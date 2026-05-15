Kim Kardashian throws extravagant Pokémon celebration for Psalm’s birthday

Kim Kardashian pulled out all the stops for son Psalm’s seventh birthday, hosting an extravagant Pokémon-themed celebration packed with colorful décor, themed treats and fun activities.
The youngest child of The Kardashians star and Kanye West turned seven on May 9, with the SKIMS founder hosting a Pokémon-themed birthday celebration attended by family and close friends.
Kim shared the post on Instagram giving fans a look at this year's party, which featured large Poké Ball balloons, a life-sized Pikachu and towering Pokémon playing cards.
In a shared post, Psalm followed the theme by wearing a black Pikachu shirt he previously wore on his recent family trip to Tokyo and athletic black shorts.
The celebration also saw Chicago West dressed in a graphic Pokémon shirt featuring iconic characters from the franchise.
For the birthday event, their brother Saint West, 10, wore a grey graphic T-shirt paired with light-wash jeans, while older sister North West, 12, was not seen in the photos.
Their cousin Dream Kardashian, 9, also joined the celebration.
She captioned the post, "Pokemon Psalm!"
Shortly after Kim Kardashian shared the family photos, fans quickly flooded social media with love and reactions.
One noted, “The cutest fam,” while another commented, “These photos are too good!”
The third remarked, “My heart is full… so adorable.”
Last year, Psalm celebrated the special day with a Deadpool & Wolverine-themed birthday party.