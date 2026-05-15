News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Kim Kardashian throws extravagant Pokémon celebration for Psalm’s birthday

The youngest child of 'The Kardashians' star and Kanye West turned seven on May 9

Kim Kardashian throws extravagant Pokémon celebration for Psalm’s birthday
Kim Kardashian throws extravagant Pokémon celebration for Psalm’s birthday

Kim Kardashian pulled out all the stops for son Psalm’s seventh birthday, hosting an extravagant Pokémon-themed celebration packed with colorful décor, themed treats and fun activities.

The youngest child of The Kardashians star and Kanye West turned seven on May 9, with the SKIMS founder hosting a Pokémon-themed birthday celebration attended by family and close friends.

Kim shared the post on Instagram giving fans a look at this year's party, which featured large Poké Ball balloons, a life-sized Pikachu and towering Pokémon playing cards.

In a shared post, Psalm followed the theme by wearing a black Pikachu shirt he previously wore on his recent family trip to Tokyo and athletic black shorts.


The celebration also saw Chicago West dressed in a graphic Pokémon shirt featuring iconic characters from the franchise.

For the birthday event, their brother Saint West, 10, wore a grey graphic T-shirt paired with light-wash jeans, while older sister North West, 12, was not seen in the photos.

Their cousin Dream Kardashian, 9, also joined the celebration.

She captioned the post, "Pokemon Psalm!"

Shortly after Kim Kardashian shared the family photos, fans quickly flooded social media with love and reactions.

One noted, “The cutest fam,” while another commented, “These photos are too good!”

The third remarked, “My heart is full… so adorable.”

Last year, Psalm celebrated the special day with a Deadpool & Wolverine-themed birthday party.

Nick Lachey details surprise run-in with Jessica Simpson 20 years after divorce
Nick Lachey details surprise run-in with Jessica Simpson 20 years after divorce
DJ Khaled shockingly shaded in Drake’s ‘Iceman’
DJ Khaled shockingly shaded in Drake’s ‘Iceman’
Netflix ‘Nemesis’ ends on rollercoaster ride: Will there be a Season 2?
Netflix ‘Nemesis’ ends on rollercoaster ride: Will there be a Season 2?
Taylor Swift makes public appearance after strategic wedding planning move
Taylor Swift makes public appearance after strategic wedding planning move
Drake 'Habibti' meaning explained: Tracklist and hidden message behind the album
Drake 'Habibti' meaning explained: Tracklist and hidden message behind the album
Drake surprisingly drops not one but three albums
Drake surprisingly drops not one but three albums
Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt 'split' reason is finally out
Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt 'split' reason is finally out
Clarence Carter, 'Strokin’' and 'Patches' singer breathes his last at 90
Clarence Carter, 'Strokin’' and 'Patches' singer breathes his last at 90
Jennifer Lopez sends fans exciting reminder after turning heads in bold look
Jennifer Lopez sends fans exciting reminder after turning heads in bold look
Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin enter exciting new chapter with baby news
Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin enter exciting new chapter with baby news
Dua Lipa drops ‘End of an Era (Live from Mexico)’, shares tour film & live album release date
Dua Lipa drops ‘End of an Era (Live from Mexico)’, shares tour film & live album release date
Chris Brown: Man arrested after allegedly trespassing, attempted arson
Chris Brown: Man arrested after allegedly trespassing, attempted arson

Popular News

David Beckham becomes UK's first billionaire athlete, doubling family's fortune from 2025

David Beckham becomes UK's first billionaire athlete, doubling family's fortune from 2025
14 minutes ago
Verizon receives FCC approval for $1 billion spectrum acquisition

Verizon receives FCC approval for $1 billion spectrum acquisition
27 minutes ago
San Francisco pizza chain Fiorella files for bankruptcy, Noe Valley site to stay open

San Francisco pizza chain Fiorella files for bankruptcy, Noe Valley site to stay open
an hour ago