Jennifer Lopez sends fans exciting reminder after turning heads in bold look

Jennifer Lopez sent fans an exciting reminder shortly after promoting her new movie Office Romance in a bold attire.
The 56-year-old singer and actress took to Instagram on Friday, May 15, and shared the trailer of her upcoming movie which will officially premiere on Netflix next month.
J.Lo's move, which seems like a reminder for her fans, comes a few hours after she made an eye-catching appearance at Sunset Pier 94 Studios in New York to promote the forthcoming movie.
For the event, Lopez donned a Jean Paul Gaultier skirt suit from its spring 2014 collection via The Archive X Yana, which she carried with Femme Los Angeles pointed toe sandals.
It is to be noted here that the Kiss of the Spider Woman star is in the city to promote the Original Netflix flick.
The Netflix rom-com trailer, which has been described as an “old school rom-com", revolves around CEO of a major company Jackie Cruz, played by Lopez, who starts a secret affair with a recently hired employee Daniel Blanchflower, played by Goldstein.
Apart from the duo, the Ol Parker directional romantic comedy also features Betty Gilpin, Edward James Olmos, Bradley Whitford, Amy Sedaris, and Tony Hale.
It’s worth mentioning here that Jennifer Lopez starrer Office Romance will premiere on Netflix on June 5, 2026.