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Netflix ‘Nemesis’ ends on rollercoaster ride: Will there be a Season 2?

The Netflix action-crime series stars Matthew Law, Y'lan Noel, and Cleopatra Coleman in leading roles

Netflix ‘Nemesis’ ends on rollercoaster ride: Will there be a Season 2?
Netflix ‘Nemesis’ ends on rollercoaster ride: Will there be a Season 2?

Netflix’s newly released series Nemesis ended on a very dramatic note, leaving many viewers on cliffhanger, questioning the possibility of a Season 2.

Released on May 14, 2026, on Netflix, the newly released series has been co-created by Courtney A. Kemp and Tani Marole.

The Netflix Original action-crime series follows a psychological rivalry between an expert thief, Coltrane, and an obsessed LAPD detective, Isaiah Stiles.

As the series progresses, the lives of Coltrane and Isaiah become increasingly entangled in unexpected and deeply personal ways.

The newly released series ended on a cliffhanger, with both men being alive, but having lost nearly everything

Coltrane escapes and leaves Isaiah, who ultimately chooses to save his son rather than continue his obsessive pursuit of revenge.

Isaiah may have saved his son, but his obsession shatters his marriage and pushed Candace toward finding support elsewhere.

The series stars Matthew Law as Detective Isiah Stiles, Y'lan Noel as Coltrane Wilder, and Cleopatra Coleman as Ebony Wilder in the leading roles.

Apart from the duo, the much-talked series also features Tre Hale as Darren “Stro” Stroman, Domenick Lombardozzi as Dave Cerullo, Jonnie Park as Chris Choi, and Ariana Guerra as Yvette Cruz.

Regarding another season, Netflix has not officially renewed or Nemesis for Season 2, however, based on statements from the creator, the chances for a brand-new part are likely high.

The Netflix action-crime series stars Matthew Law, Y'lan Noel, and Cleopatra Coleman in leading roles



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