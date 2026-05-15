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Drake 'Habibti' meaning explained: Tracklist and hidden message behind the album

Drake finally dropped 'Iceman' with two surprise albums, 'Habibti' and 'Maid of Honour'

Drake Habibti meaning explained: Tracklist and hidden message behind the album
Drake 'Habibti' meaning explained: Tracklist and hidden message behind the album

Drake has sent the internet into a meltdown with the release of Iceman, with two more albums, Habibti and Maid of Honour.

The title of Habibti - which was released on YouTube midnight on May 15, 2026, alongside Iceman sparked quite a buzz among fans because of its unique title.

What does Habibti mean?

To everyone who is confused about what does Habibti mean? - it is an arabic term pronounced ha-beeb-tee, originated from the word, Habib, which means "beloved".

In arabic culture the term is widely used when speaking to a female, translating to "my darling", "my love" and "my dear".

Habibti tracklist and where to listen Drake's Iceman?

The newly released album - which marks Drake's first since past three years, has total eleven tracks and is now available on YouTube and Spotify.

    WNBA

    Slap The City

    High Fives

    Hurr Nor Thurr

    I'm Spent

    Classic

    Gen 5

    White Bone

    Fortworth

    Prioritising

    Listen to Habibti Here


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