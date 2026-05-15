Drake 'Habibti' meaning explained: Tracklist and hidden message behind the album

Drake has sent the internet into a meltdown with the release of Iceman, with two more albums, Habibti and Maid of Honour.
The title of Habibti - which was released on YouTube midnight on May 15, 2026, alongside Iceman sparked quite a buzz among fans because of its unique title.
What does Habibti mean?
To everyone who is confused about what does Habibti mean? - it is an arabic term pronounced ha-beeb-tee, originated from the word, Habib, which means "beloved".
In arabic culture the term is widely used when speaking to a female, translating to "my darling", "my love" and "my dear".
Habibti tracklist and where to listen Drake's Iceman?
The newly released album - which marks Drake's first since past three years, has total eleven tracks and is now available on YouTube and Spotify.
WNBA
Slap The City
High Fives
Hurr Nor Thurr
I'm Spent
Classic
Gen 5
White Bone
Fortworth
Prioritising
Listen to Habibti Here