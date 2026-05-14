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Dua Lipa drops ‘End of an Era (Live from Mexico)’, shares tour film & live album release date

The ‘Future Nostalgia’ singer ignites massive frenzy with thrilling music release and upcoming tour film and live album announcement

Dua Lipa drops ‘End of an Era (Live from Mexico)’, shares tour film & live album release date
Dua Lipa drops ‘End of an Era (Live from Mexico)’, shares tour film & live album release date

Dua Lipa has sparked excitement among fans.

The Levitating singer ignited a massive buzz on Thursday, May 14, with the surprise release of her tour special song, End of an Era (Live from Mexico), which she recorded during her Mexico concerts.

In the post, the songstress also announced the release date for her upcoming tour film and live album.

She shared that her full tour film, Live from Mexico, is set to release on May 21 at 6 pm BST, while the live album will be out on May 22, 2026.

“LIVE FROM MEXICOOO!!! The full tour film out May 21st 6pmBST on YouTube AND the live album out May 22nd!!! Pre-order link in bio,” she wrote in the caption.

The English singer continued, “now we can enjoy these shows forever and ever and ever, I love you!!!! Oh and just because I can’t wait… End Of An Era (Live From Mexico) OUT NOW.”

Accompanying the major announcement was a thrilling trailer for the electrifying tour film, showing the Future Nostalgia hitmaker sending the crowds roaring with her high-octane performances.

Fans’ reactions:

Dua Lipa’s exciting post immediately sparked a frenzy among fans, who flooded the comments expressing their thrilled reactions to the announcement.

“OMG I'M CRYING I'M GOING TO HAVE AN EMOTIONAL ATTACK,” commented one of the fans.

Another stated, “Officially, THE END OF AN ERA! DL4 CAN'T WAIT FOR YOU.”

“I can’t wait!! The mexico shows were so special!” gushed a third.

Dua Lipa Live from Mexico tour film release date:

Dua Lipa is set to release her upcoming tour film, Live from Mexico, on May 21, 2026, at 6 pm BST on YouTube.

Dua Lipa Live from Mexico live album:

The 30-year-old singer will drop her live album, titled Live from Mexico, on May 22, 2026.

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