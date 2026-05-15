Drake surprisingly drops not one but three albums

Drake unexpectedly released three albums instead of once.
The Canadian rapper, who earlier announced that he’d be dropping his ninth album titled Iceman on May 15, has now announced two more albums’ names titled as Habibi, and Maid of Honor.
“All 3 albums dropping at midnight from the biggest sound,” the 39-year-old singer revealed on his Instagram account, unveiling the album cover images.
Moreover, the three records have a total of 43 songs and feature guest appearances as well including 21 Savage, Sexyy Red, Qendresa, Molly Santana, and Central Cee.
Iceman includes Make Them Cry, Dust, and Whisper My Name.
Habibti features Rusty Intro, WNBA, Slap The City, and Hurrr Nor Thurrr (feat. Sexyy Red).
Maid of Honour showcases tracks such as Hoe Phase, Road Trips, and Cheetah Print (feat. Sexyy Red).
Interestingly, the release of the Iceman trilogy triggered a massive surge in global traffic, causing Spotify to crash shortly after midnight.
This usually happens when millions of users hit the same server endpoints at the exact same millisecond.
It’s worth mentioning here that Drake has been teasing his ninth album since July 2025, when he debuted the livestream “Iceman Episode 1” on YouTube.
At that time, he previewed several new songs including What Did I Miss? then another song Which One and later Dog House.