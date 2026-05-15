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Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt 'split' reason is finally out

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt's relationship has reportedly hit rock bottom due to several reasons

Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt split reason is finally out
Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt 'split' reason is finally out

The explosive reason behind the alleged split between Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt has finally been revealed.

Industry insiders, who have been claiming that everything does not seem well between the two for weeks now, revealed to The Sun when the actual problem began to escalate between Davidson and Hewitt.

The couple welcomed their first child in December 2025
The couple welcomed their first child in December 2025

According to the insider, it was the 32-year-old comedian-actor’s busy work schedule after the model gave birth to their first child.

“Pete has been traveling so much for work,” said the confidant, adding, “But Elsie was craving more support from him at home after their daughter was born.”

The tipster tattled that it was very hard for the The King of Staten Island actor because, obviously, he has to work to make money.

The 30-year-old model, on other hand, seemingly spent the holiday alone in Brooklyn, New York, and did not post anything about her lover.


Another source, while confirming that the pair “pulled the plug officially very recently”, claimed that they are just focusing 100 percent on Scottie, their daughter.

According to the insider, working out the best co-parenting solution is the duo’s top priority.

However, no official statement regarding their alleged split has been confirmed by either of them.

It’s worth mentioning here that Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt began dating in early 2025.

They announced pregnancy last year in July, and eventually welcomed their first child, a daughter in December.

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