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Taylor Swift makes public appearance after strategic wedding planning move

The 'Blank Space' singer was spotted out for dinner in New York City

Taylor Swift makes public appearance after strategic wedding planning move
Taylor Swift makes public appearance after strategic wedding planning move

Taylor Swift has made a public appearance following an unexpected move that sparked fresh speculation and renewed buzz around her personal life and rumored wedding plans.

On Thursday, the Blank Space singer was spotted out for dinner in New York City, wearing a chic Stella McCartney look.

Swift was seen entering Zero Bond restaurant, an exclusive members-only club in Manhattan.

She served looks in a white peplum button-up top paired with loose tan trousers and black sandals from The Row.

Swift completed the elegant look with a thin black belt, a small black Fendi handbag and her signature loose waves with blunt bangs.


Notably, the Lover singer stepped out for dinner after she made an unexpected move following leaked wedding details with Travis Kelce.

As per TMZ, Swift is reportedly taking a more personal approach by directly calling close friends and family to invite them to the upcoming ceremony.

To avoid further leaks ahead of the big day, she tried to keep her wedding plans tightly under wraps, personally contacting some friends while her team handles the rest and asking A-list guests to keep their summer schedules flexible.

​This came after Swift and Kelce’s wedding date and location got leaked, which is reportedly set to take place in New York City on July 3.

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