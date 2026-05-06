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Travis Kelce hints at 'wild' moment with Taylor Swift as wedding buzz mounts

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to wed in July of this year few months after their secret engagement

Travis Kelce hints at wild moment with Taylor Swift as wedding buzz mounts
Travis Kelce hints at 'wild' moment with Taylor Swift as wedding buzz mounts 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding is the highly anticipated wedding of the year.

The high-profile Tinseltown couple is seemingly eyeing a summer wedding, as several media reports suggested that the two will tie the knot on July 3rd. 

As the wedding date nears, the excitement mounts among fans and celebrities, and even the pair cannot resist the thrill.

On the Wednesday, May 6th episode, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end teased the wildest part of their highly-awaited function.

After the guest, Rory McIlroy, asked what would be the "unbelievable" and "wildest" part about walking down the aisle, saying, "Travis, you’ll feel this this year whenever you’re sitting at your wedding, and you have all the people in a room from your childhood."

To which Travis cheekily replied with a smirk, "can’t wait" before requesting McIlroy's "wine choice."

This update marked nine months since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their secret engagement, and they teased about their wedding.

In August last year, the megastar wrote in the caption, with the biggest hint at their marriage, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

Since then, fans have been speculating when Taylor and Travis, who began dating in September 2023, will get married.

An insider also joined the media chatter, revealing that the two are most likely to wed in July.

However, in respect of the high-profile marriage, Michael Rubin also moved his annual Fourth of July party to avoid the clash. 

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