Who is Vikash Nowlakha? Man behind 'Dhurandhar' visuals receive immense praise

Vikash Nowlakha — a talented cinematographer — who has emerged as a key name in Indian cinema after the success of blockbuster Dhurandhar: The Revenge and continues to receive immense praise for his utmost contributing efforts in the film.
Dhurandhar’s director Aditya Dhar recently called Vikash the “soul” of the film, shifting attention from main lead Ranveer Singh to the 51-year-old.
Vikash Nowlakha is recognised for his unique visual storytelling across films, web series, and excellent content creation capabilities.
Notably, he had contributed to several hit projects, including Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.
His phenomenal cinematography skills perfectly blends realism with cinematic depth, primarily focusing on emotion instead of just spectacle.
In Dhurandhar, Nowlakha played a pivotal role in becoming everyone’s favourite, as it successfully reached the new heights of success within few days of its release.
Dhar revealed that he joined the project just days before shooting kicked off, calling it “destiny.” Despite harsh filming conditions in Amritsar and Leh, Nowlakha maintained a consistent visual vision.
Furthermore, Dhar appreciated his rare ability to capture the actual feel to bring emotions on the lens, calling it a skill that remains missing in other cinematographers that sets him apart in modern filmmaking.
With the growing popularity of Dhurandhar 2, Vikash Nowlakha’s work has been highlighted and continues to receive recognition for his outstanding work.