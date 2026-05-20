Randeep Hooda wants to live longer for daughter: ‘A lifetime of love’

Randeep Hooda recently expressed his desire to live longer for his daughter.
During a recent interview with SCREEN, the 49-year-old actor opened up about how he has changed ever since his daughter was born.
Hooda, who was asked what had changed in him after becoming a girl-dad, replied, “Apart from the fact that my first instinct was to buy a gun, definitely there is a bit more tenderness that has come about.”
In the end, he then added, “I want to be fitter and live longer for her, and I want to make her prouder than possibly my mother was.”
It’s worth mentioning here that the Jaat actor, who got married to Lin Laishram in 2023, welcomed their first daughter named Nyomica on March 10, 2026.
On professional front, the Sergeant performer recently starred in Inspector Avinash, an action crime thriller web series released on May 15.
Apart from Randeep Hooda, the series stars Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sial, Shalin Bhanot, Rahul Mittra, Zakir Hussain, Rajneesh Duggal, Ayeesha S. Aiman, Ajay Chaudhary, Zohaeb Farooqui, Bidita Bag, and Pravin Sisodia.
The story, based on true events, features the life of UP super-cop Avinash Mishra, who was powered to stop the crimes in the state.
The newly released series is streaming on JioHotstar.