News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Salman Khan breaks silence after media outburst at hospital

The Bollywood star posts cryptic messages after snapping at paparazzi

Salman Khan breaks silence after media outburst at hospital
Salman Khan breaks silence after media outburst at hospital

Salman Khan finally addresses his anger after snapping media outside the hospital.

It all started when the 60-year-old actor lashed out at media on Tuesday night, May 19, after they followed him at a Mumbai hospital, where the Bollywood star he had gone to visit someone.

Now during the wee hours of Wednesday, May 20, Khan used his Instagram account to address the now viral incident.

In a series of post, the Sikandar actor shared, “If I see any press at a hospital enjoying my pain — the press I have stood for, interacted with, taken care of, and made sure also earn their bread and butter.”


The actor in his second post, wrote, “But if they want to make money from my losses... keep quiet. Don't enjoy. Bhai bhai bhai, Maatrubhumi picture ki maa ki aankh, pic important hai ya life?”


While talking about privacy in his third post, Khan posted, “Aise main sau jala doonga. Bhai ke ek bhai ke dukh par agli baar try kar lena mere saath. Bas try kar lena.... Jab bhi tumhara koi hospital mein hoga kya main aisa react karoonga?”


In the end, the Tiger 3 performer wrote, “Saath saal ka ho gaya hoon lekin ladna nahin bhoola, yeh yaad rakh lena; jail mein daaloge, haaa haaa...”


It’s worth mentioning here that who Salman Khan visited at the hospital has not been revealed yet.

On the professional front, he will Battle of Galwan, an upcoming patriotic action-drama, scheduled to be released on August 14, 2026.

Amitabh Bachchan posts cryptic blog amid rising health speculation
Amitabh Bachchan posts cryptic blog amid rising health speculation
Anupam Kher reveals why Bollywood party no longer happen: ‘That era has gone’
Anupam Kher reveals why Bollywood party no longer happen: ‘That era has gone’
Kangana Ranaut advises women to prioritise career over marriage amid shocking dowry cases
Kangana Ranaut advises women to prioritise career over marriage amid shocking dowry cases
Anil Kapoor posts rare photos to mark 42nd wedding anniversary with Sunita Kapoor
Anil Kapoor posts rare photos to mark 42nd wedding anniversary with Sunita Kapoor
Salim Khan’s old interview resurfaces after Salman Khan’s ‘lonely’ post
Salim Khan’s old interview resurfaces after Salman Khan’s ‘lonely’ post
Salman Khan makes urgent plea amid concern over viral 'lonely' statement
Salman Khan makes urgent plea amid concern over viral 'lonely' statement
Raveena Tandon on toxic 90s media culture: 'The damage was done, no reversing it'
Raveena Tandon on toxic 90s media culture: 'The damage was done, no reversing it'
Shahid Kapoor starrer ‘Cocktail 2’ trailer release date is out
Shahid Kapoor starrer ‘Cocktail 2’ trailer release date is out
‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’: Rakul Preet thanks to film team: ‘Grateful for every moment’
‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’: Rakul Preet thanks to film team: ‘Grateful for every moment’
Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana tussle over infidelity opinions in candid chat
Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana tussle over infidelity opinions in candid chat
Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar refollow on Instagram, confirm no third party involved amid split
Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar refollow on Instagram, confirm no third party involved amid split
Vicky Kaushal pens sweet note after Katrina Kaif’s loving post for his 33rd birthday
Vicky Kaushal pens sweet note after Katrina Kaif’s loving post for his 33rd birthday

Popular News

Phil Collins returns to public eye for first time since health struggle reveal

Phil Collins returns to public eye for first time since health struggle reveal
an hour ago
Anthropic hires OpenAI co-founder Andrej Karpathy to join core AI team

Anthropic hires OpenAI co-founder Andrej Karpathy to join core AI team
an hour ago
Anupam Kher reveals why Bollywood party no longer happen: ‘That era has gone’

Anupam Kher reveals why Bollywood party no longer happen: ‘That era has gone’
2 hours ago