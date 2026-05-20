Salman Khan breaks silence after media outburst at hospital

Salman Khan finally addresses his anger after snapping media outside the hospital.
It all started when the 60-year-old actor lashed out at media on Tuesday night, May 19, after they followed him at a Mumbai hospital, where the Bollywood star he had gone to visit someone.
Now during the wee hours of Wednesday, May 20, Khan used his Instagram account to address the now viral incident.
In a series of post, the Sikandar actor shared, “If I see any press at a hospital enjoying my pain — the press I have stood for, interacted with, taken care of, and made sure also earn their bread and butter.”
The actor in his second post, wrote, “But if they want to make money from my losses... keep quiet. Don't enjoy. Bhai bhai bhai, Maatrubhumi picture ki maa ki aankh, pic important hai ya life?”
While talking about privacy in his third post, Khan posted, “Aise main sau jala doonga. Bhai ke ek bhai ke dukh par agli baar try kar lena mere saath. Bas try kar lena.... Jab bhi tumhara koi hospital mein hoga kya main aisa react karoonga?”
In the end, the Tiger 3 performer wrote, “Saath saal ka ho gaya hoon lekin ladna nahin bhoola, yeh yaad rakh lena; jail mein daaloge, haaa haaa...”
It’s worth mentioning here that who Salman Khan visited at the hospital has not been revealed yet.
On the professional front, he will Battle of Galwan, an upcoming patriotic action-drama, scheduled to be released on August 14, 2026.