Sonakshi Sinha joins viral 'Melody' meme trend ahead of new film 'System' release  

Sonakshi Sinha and her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, have joined the viral "Melody" meme fest ahead of the release of the actress’s new film, System.
The Dabangg actress turned to her Instagram account on Wednesday, May 20, to share a light-hearted video clip featuring herself and her life partner, taking a brutal jab at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently under online scrutiny.
For those unaware, the Indian politician has become the subject of a meme after he gifted Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni a packet of India's famous Melodi toffees, generating a flood of humorous reactions.
In the viral clip, Sonakshi is seen asking her husband, “What do you wanna ask?” to which Zaheer replied, "You know exactly how much I love you."
“No, then,” Sonakshi responded. Afterwards, Zaheer hilariously showed the viral sweet, saying, “Have Melody and know.”
Apart from Sonakshi and Zaheer, other Bollywood celebrities also joined the viral trend, including Kriti Kharbanda, Ravi Kishan and others.
What is 8-hour shift debate?
This update came after the Lootera actress ignited an online debate, supporting Deepika Padukone about her 8-hour shift narrative.
Meanwhile, promoting her new film, System, alongside Jyotika, Sonakshi said, "Why are we even questioning it yet? So many male actors don’t work a minute beyond eight hours. Irrespective of whether their shot is done, they sit in their car and leave. Nobody questions them."
"Now, I feel if you are an actor and have reached a level where you are doing such good work and have been in the industry for long enough, it is okay to demand an eight-hour shift," Sonakshi added.
Last year, Deepika Padukone found herself at the centre of industry-wide discussions after reportedly exiting two major projects, Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD Part 2, due to excessive work after an 8-hour shift.
Sonakshi and Jyotika are currently promoting their courtroom drama film, System, which premieres on May 22nd.