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Karan Johar's son Yash takes aim at father with sarcastic remark

Karan Johar was left confused after his son, Yash Johar, made a surprising comment on his talent

Karan Johars son Yash takes aim at father with sarcastic remark
Karan Johar's son Yash takes aim at father with sarcastic remark

Karan Johar, one of the biggest names in Bollywood, just got humbled by his son, Yash Johar.

On Wednesday, May 20, the filmmaker shared a video of his son, who was eating leechee and explaining to his father that his bad singing is affecting his education.

In the video, KJo was humming an old melody and reacting to his father's singing, Yash started laughing.

When asked why he reacted that way, Yash said, "Your singing is bad. It makes my education bad. Do you want my education bad?"

"Why does my bad singing affect your education? What do you mean by that? That's offensive," said Karan.

To which Yash simply replied, "That's true logic."


Karan captioned the video, "I was told off yet again."

Filmmaker Karan Johar is a father of two children, twins Yash Johar and Rohi Johar, born via surrogacy in February 2017. He is raising them as a single parent with the help of his mother, Hiroo Johar.

On the work front, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is making its debut in the Gujarati film industry with Jindagi Once More, starring Siddharth Randeria. The movie is set to release on June 19.

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