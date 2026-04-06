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Alia Bhatt announces sudden break after hosting debut at 2026 Chetak Screen Awards

The 'Dear Zindagi' actress makes unexpected announcement after her hosting debut at Chetak Screen Awards 2026

Alia Bhatt announces sudden break after hosting debut at 2026 Chetak Screen Awards
Alia Bhatt announces sudden break after hosting debut at 2026 Chetak Screen Awards

Alia Bhatt has shared a big update after marking a major career milestone.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, April 6, the Dear Zindagi actress posted a carousel of photos from Chetak Screen Awards 2026, where she made her debut as a host.

After hosting the glitzy event, the Student of the Year star penned a special reflective note, sharing about her experience.

In the post, Ranbir Kapoor's wife also made a big announcement, noting that she's taking a break from everything.

"Ladies and gentleman boys and girls last night was spent celebrating the magic ON screen and the magicians OFF screen," she began.

The 33-year-old Indian actress reflected, "My first as a host and I couldn't have asked for better-more hilarious & fabulous co-hosts @whosunilgrover @zakirkhan_208."

Announcing about her break, Bhatt quipped, "This is me, Alia Bhatt, signing off. Hosting = talking for 4 hours straight. I will not be speaking again until Tuesday. Happy Monday."

For the star-studded event, Alia Bhatt dropped jaws in a striking white saree, featuring a mini blouse with intricate detailing.

She also rocked a stunning black suit while hosting the show, exuding class.

Alia Bhatt's work front:

Alia Bhatt is set to grace the screens this year with two big movie; Alpha, and Love & War.

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