Alia Bhatt announces sudden break after hosting debut at 2026 Chetak Screen Awards

Alia Bhatt has shared a big update after marking a major career milestone.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, April 6, the Dear Zindagi actress posted a carousel of photos from Chetak Screen Awards 2026, where she made her debut as a host.
After hosting the glitzy event, the Student of the Year star penned a special reflective note, sharing about her experience.
In the post, Ranbir Kapoor's wife also made a big announcement, noting that she's taking a break from everything.
"Ladies and gentleman boys and girls last night was spent celebrating the magic ON screen and the magicians OFF screen," she began.
The 33-year-old Indian actress reflected, "My first as a host and I couldn't have asked for better-more hilarious & fabulous co-hosts @whosunilgrover @zakirkhan_208."
Announcing about her break, Bhatt quipped, "This is me, Alia Bhatt, signing off. Hosting = talking for 4 hours straight. I will not be speaking again until Tuesday. Happy Monday."
For the star-studded event, Alia Bhatt dropped jaws in a striking white saree, featuring a mini blouse with intricate detailing.
She also rocked a stunning black suit while hosting the show, exuding class.
Alia Bhatt's work front:
Alia Bhatt is set to grace the screens this year with two big movie; Alpha, and Love & War.