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Sydney Sweeney inches closer to becoming new James Bond after director's bombshell claim

Sydney Sweeney has been rumoured to star in the James Bond franchise since 2025

Sydney Sweeney inches closer to becoming new James Bond after directors bombshell claim
Sydney Sweeney inches closer to becoming new James Bond after director's bombshell claim

The reports of Sydney Sweeney being considered for the role of James Bond have resurfaced again, following a recent statement made by Hollywood director, Paul Feig.

The 63-year-old director has thrown the 28-year-old actress' hat in the ring after Daniel Craig stepped down from the franchise in 2021 after No Time to Die.

During an interview with The Sun, Feige said, "I'd rather Sydney be the next Bond."

"There have been some cool Bond girls, but come on, let her be the super-spy, she’s great," said the Another Simple Favor filmmaker, adding that Sweeney woudl make a good spy.

The writer-producer then added, "She's one of the hardest-working people I know, so professional, so smart, so savvy. I think she’d be a good spy."

Paul Feig’s interview favouring Sydney Sweeney for the James Bond role comes few weeks after the famous franchise was slammed with questions over its future due to the drawn-out search to find the next star to play 007.

Moreover, in the start of April, Olivia Dean scored the top mark as a favourite to record the next James Bond theme after her successful night at the BRIT Awards.

The singer joined Raye as a frontrunner as the latest star to record a track for the franchise.

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