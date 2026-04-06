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Kim Kardashian’s new series fails to find space on Hulu after two years

The SKIMS founder and her La La Anthony's comedy pilot was just rejected by Hulu

Kim Kardashian’s new series fails to find space on Hulu after two years
Kim Kardashian’s new series fails to find space on Hulu after two years

Kim Kardashian’s new show has been rejected by Hulu, two years after its initial announcement, leaving fans and the star awaiting another platform.

The SKIMS founder and her La La Anthony's comedy pilot Group Chat was just rejected by Hulu after nearly two years of development.

Group Chat showcased five LA women in their 40s—Anthony, Yaya DaCosta, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Melanie Liburd, and Stephanie Suganami—whose private group chat exposed the drama beneath polished appearances.

Meanwhile, Kardashian was set to executive produce and serve as narrator for the series with Anthony (born Alani Nicole Vázquez).

“It's going to be so fun and relatable - watching five women navigate life while leaning on their group chat for everything. I'm super excited,” the former MTV TRL VJ said at PopViewers' Vibes & Views event last June.

“Kim and I had always wanted to do something together, but it had to be the right thing. One day I said, ‘You've got this deal at Hulu - what are we doing? Let's sell this show.’ That's how Group Chat was born.”

According to Variety, Kardashian and Anthony will now serve as executive producers on an untitled Tracy Oliver comedy series being developed at the same streaming service.

Notably, the project, which was inspired by Anthony's book The Love Playbook, was first announced in development roughly two years ago in 2024.

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