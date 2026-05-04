Meghan Markle embarks on solo trip as Princess Eugenie pregnancy grabs spotlight

Meghan Markle enjoyed a solo trip as her husband, Prince Harry’s, cousin drew attention for a heartfelt reason.
As shared by GB News on Monday, May 4, the Duchess of Sussex embarked on a surprise visit to Chicago to witness her godson’s milestone moment.
The mother of two’s godson – who according to sources is the son of Meghan’s one of the closest friends from Northwestern University – received his First Communion at Holy Name Cathedral on Saturday, May 2.
Speaking to PEOPLE, a tipster told that despite her high profile, the As Ever founder seamlessly blended with other families at the Catholic ceremony.
"Meghan arrived early to the church and waited with other families and friends in the pews and that she didn't use a separate entrance or have any special accommodations," they noted.
At the event, Prince Harry’s wife was accompanied by her personal bodyguard.
Meghan Markle’s trip to Chicago took place on the same day when Princess Eugenie made headlines for sparking pregnancy buzz.
Last week, Eugenie stepped out with her elder sister, Princess Beatrice, for a lunch date, where she was seen smiling brightly in a stunning black bodycon suit, seemingly trying to hide her baby bump with a military green jacket.
Two days after the outing, royal expert Brittany took to X to speculated about Princess Eugenie’s pregnancy.
"It appears that Princess Eugenie is pregnant! Congrats to the couple! This would be baby number 3!” she wrote.
Today, Monday, May 4, the British Royal Family official announced the joyful update, sharing that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s younger daughter is expecting her third baby with her husband, Jack Brooksbank.