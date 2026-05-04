Princess Eugenie shares intimate family moments amid ongoing royal scrutiny

Princess Eugenie marked her return to social media with a touching glimpse into her family life, sharing a heartfelt celebration that quickly drew warm reactions from royal fans.
Taking to Instagram, the Princess of York posted a series of intimate snapshots to celebrate her husband Jack Brooksbank’s 40th birthday.
In one image, Jack was seen stretched out along a sun-kissed beach, grinning under a vivid blue sky.
While another offered an intimate selfie of the couple, set against a breezy seaside backdrop.
In a simple yet heartfelt message, Eugenie wrote: “Happy 40th my love..” before later adding, “Here’s to another 16… xx” a touching nod to their enduring relationship.
The candid moments continued with a playful beach scene of Jack running with their son, alongside a nostalgic throwback of the couple smiling together in their younger years.
The post marks the princess’s return after a low profile amid renewed scrutiny of her parents, Andrew Mountbaten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, following the Epstein files release.
As per the resorts, the couple are expected to mark the occasion subtly at Ivy Cottage, their three-bedroom residence nestled within the grounds of Kensington Palace.
Prior to this, Princess Eugenie had earlier visited the exclusive Soho Mews House in Mayfair with her sister, Princess Beatrice amid the family drama.