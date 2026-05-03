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Prince Archie marks big royal milestone before Prince Louis: Here's why

The only son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will turn seven tomorrow

Prince Archie marks big royal milestone before Prince Louis: Heres why
Prince Archie marks big royal milestone before Prince Louis: Here's why 

Prince Archie has achieved a huge royal milestone before his elder cousin, Prince Louis. 

Ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son’s birthday, it has been reported that the youngest member of the Sussexes left behind his older cousin in one major royal achievement.

On Sunday, May 3rd, The Mirror claimed that after stepping out from their senior royal titles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex travelled to South Africa for their first royal visit after moving out of the United Kingdom in 2020.

When Archie was just a few months old, he accompanied his parents on their trip and also had a chance to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a moment that Prince Louis of Wales is still waiting for.

What is pertinent to note here is that the third child of Prince William and Kate Middleton has yet to go on a royal tour, which has been delayed due to the travel restrictions after mum, Catherine’s, cancer diagnosis in 2024.

Louis’ elder brother, Prince George, went on his first royal tour when he was just nine months old, as he visited Australia and New Zealand.

The middle child of the future King and Queen, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, also made her royal trip, visiting Canada at the age of one in 2016.

This update came a day before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son, Prince Archie, will celebrate his seventh birthday on Monday, May 6, 2026. 

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