News
News

Buckingham Palace reveals King Charles reaction on Eugenie's pregnancy news

Royal Family announces King Charles' niece Princess Eugenie's third pregnancy

Buckingham Palace reveals King Charles reaction on Eugenies pregnancy news
Buckingham Palace reveals King Charles reaction on Eugenie's pregnancy news

King Charles III is on cloud nine amid as new member in Royal lineage is on the way.

Congratulations are in order for the Royal Family as Her Royal Highness, Princess Eugenie is confirmed to be pregnant with her baby no. 3.

The doting mother of two sons, August and Ernest, married to Jack Brooksbank was honoured by her uncle in an official announcement made by the Buckingham Palace on Monday, May 4.

In the official update from King's office - which also revealed when the baby is due, disclosed Charles' heartfelt reaction to the news despite numerous controversies surrounding the York family.

Buckingham Palace reveals King Charles reaction on Eugenies pregnancy news

"His Majesty The King has been informed and is delighted with the news" the statement added.


King Charles receives strong reaction from Volodymyr Zelensky after US speech
King Charles receives strong reaction from Volodymyr Zelensky after US speech
Princess Eugenie finally breaks silence on third pregnancy in first Instagram post in months
Princess Eugenie finally breaks silence on third pregnancy in first Instagram post in months
King Charles niece Princess Eugenie is pregnant, Palace confirms in official announcement
King Charles niece Princess Eugenie is pregnant, Palace confirms in official announcement
Princess Eugenie shares intimate family moments amid ongoing royal scrutiny
Princess Eugenie shares intimate family moments amid ongoing royal scrutiny
King Charles faces major setback as close ally parts ways ahead of royal chaos
King Charles faces major setback as close ally parts ways ahead of royal chaos
Charles, William brace for fresh humiliation as Andrew-Epstein scandals set to resurface
Charles, William brace for fresh humiliation as Andrew-Epstein scandals set to resurface
Prince Archie marks big royal milestone before Prince Louis: Here's why
Prince Archie marks big royal milestone before Prince Louis: Here's why
King Charles issues emotional statement after wrapping up solo Bermuda tour
King Charles issues emotional statement after wrapping up solo Bermuda tour
Buckingham Palace shares King Charles message amid Princess Eugenie pregnancy rumors
Buckingham Palace shares King Charles message amid Princess Eugenie pregnancy rumors
Meghan Markle urges Harry to ‘stop making excuses’ for King Charles after fresh blow
Meghan Markle urges Harry to ‘stop making excuses’ for King Charles after fresh blow
King Charles jets to UK after successfully concluding historic US, Bermuda visits
King Charles jets to UK after successfully concluding historic US, Bermuda visits
Princess Eugenie sparks pregnancy buzz in latest outing with sister Beatrice
Princess Eugenie sparks pregnancy buzz in latest outing with sister Beatrice

Popular News

Bhad Bhabie breaks down Sydney Sweeney’s viral 'Euphoria' S3 Ep 4 scene

Bhad Bhabie breaks down Sydney Sweeney’s viral 'Euphoria' S3 Ep 4 scene
2 hours ago
What is Hantavirus? All you need to know after three deaths on cruise ship

What is Hantavirus? All you need to know after three deaths on cruise ship
an hour ago
Heidi Klum showers daughter Leni with love on her 22nd birthday

Heidi Klum showers daughter Leni with love on her 22nd birthday
2 hours ago