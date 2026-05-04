Buckingham Palace reveals King Charles reaction on Eugenie's pregnancy news

King Charles III is on cloud nine amid as new member in Royal lineage is on the way.
Congratulations are in order for the Royal Family as Her Royal Highness, Princess Eugenie is confirmed to be pregnant with her baby no. 3.
The doting mother of two sons, August and Ernest, married to Jack Brooksbank was honoured by her uncle in an official announcement made by the Buckingham Palace on Monday, May 4.
In the official update from King's office - which also revealed when the baby is due, disclosed Charles' heartfelt reaction to the news despite numerous controversies surrounding the York family.
"His Majesty The King has been informed and is delighted with the news" the statement added.