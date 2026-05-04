King Charles niece Princess Eugenie is pregnant, Palace confirms in official announcement

King Charles' office has officially announced Princess Eugenie's third pregnancy amid constant speculation.
"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together, due this summer," read the statement on Royal Family's official account on Monday, May 4.
The announcement - which was made alongside a photo of Eugenie's kids holding a sonogram, further added, "August (aged 5) and Ernest (aged 2) are also very excited to have another sibling join the family."
Palace also included King Charles' reaction over this delightful news noting, "His Majesty The King has been informed and is delighted with the news."
This confirmation from Royal Family comes just two days after Princess Eugenie's first joint appearance with sister Beatrice in weeks sparked pregnancy rumors.
Sharing Daily Mail's report regarding Eugenie and Beatrice's lunch date on her X account, a royal expert, Brittany wrote, "It appears that Princess Eugenie is pregnant! Congrats to the couple! This would be baby number 3!."
This delightful news from Eugenie is first ever delightful update for the York family since her and Beatrice's parents Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor fell from grace since their explosive ties with Jeffrey Epstein came to light last year.