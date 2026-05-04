King Charles receives strong reaction from Volodymyr Zelensky after US speech

Volodymyr Zelensky has issued a message to King Charles III following the monarch’s “strong words” during his US visit.
The Ukrainian President thanked the British Monarch for his support of Ukraine during a meeting with Keir Starmer in Yerevan on Sunday.
"Best regards and thanks to His Majesty for strong words in the United States supporting our people," Zelensky said to the Prime Minister of UK.
His remarks came amid growing concern over Donald Trump’s waning focus on the conflict, with King Charles’ address seen as a measured counterpoint, urging continued support for Ukraine despite shifting US priorities.
King Charles stressed transatlantic unity and backing for Kyiv, with his remarks during the visit resonating among European allies seeking continued US support.
During talks, Volodymyr Zelensky briefed the Prime Minister on frontline developments, with both agreeing stronger European defence partnerships are key to sustaining Ukraine’s resistance.
The meeting also focused on the months ahead, with both leaders stressing the need to protect Ukraine’s energy network before winter.
"I think that Russia's economy feels it," the Ukrainian president remarked.
Zelensky expressed appreciation for the UK’s Russia sanctions and anti-shadow fleet measures, calling them a strong example internationally.