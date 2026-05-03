News
News

Charles, William brace for fresh humiliation as Andrew-Epstein scandals set to resurface

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to once again bring embarrassment to the Royal Family with his scandalous past

Charles, William brace for fresh humiliation as Andrew-Epstein scandals set to resurface
Charles, William brace for fresh humiliation as Andrew-Epstein scandals set to resurface

King Charles and Prince William are soon going to face fresh blow due to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

In a shocking report, Express UK shares that the former Duke of York is set to once again embarrass the British Royal Family with his scandalous past as Channel 4 documentary examining the Epstein Files has been announced.

The investigative programme will be led be Emily Maitlis, who previously interviewed Andrew in the 2019 BBC Newsnight broadcast about his connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

According to Channel 4, the series "will deliver unprecedented access, explosive testimony and forensic analysis of the documents, networks and powerful individuals connected to Epstein’s decades-long criminal operation."

Furthermore, the outlet noted that the upcoming series is expected to focus on how the late American paedophile was able to evade accountability for such an extended period.

“I’ve spent my career covering stories that those in power would rather we didn’t. The Epstein case is that story writ large — a web of wealth, influence and impunity that destroyed lives and was shielded by institutions we are supposed to trust,” said Emily ahead of the show’s premiere.

She continued, “The survivors have waited long enough. I am determined that this series will provide answers, not just raise more questions.”

Adding to Emily’s statement, Channel 4’s Head of News and Current Affairs, Louisa Compton, stated, “The Jeffrey Epstein story is an exposure of how power protects itself, how wealth distorts justice, and how abuse can be hidden in plain sight for decades. This series will confront the uncomfortable truth at the heart of the case: what it reveals about the world we live in, and who it is designed to serve."

The release of the explosive programme is set to spark a fresh wave of humiliation for King Charles, Prince William, and other members of the Royal Family, who have already distanced themselves from Andrew.

Prince Archie marks big royal milestone before Prince Louis: Here's why
Prince Archie marks big royal milestone before Prince Louis: Here's why
King Charles issues emotional statement after wrapping up solo Bermuda tour
King Charles issues emotional statement after wrapping up solo Bermuda tour
Buckingham Palace shares King Charles message amid Princess Eugenie pregnancy rumors
Buckingham Palace shares King Charles message amid Princess Eugenie pregnancy rumors
Meghan Markle urges Harry to ‘stop making excuses’ for King Charles after fresh blow
Meghan Markle urges Harry to ‘stop making excuses’ for King Charles after fresh blow
King Charles jets to UK after successfully concluding historic US, Bermuda visits
King Charles jets to UK after successfully concluding historic US, Bermuda visits
Princess Eugenie sparks pregnancy buzz in latest outing with sister Beatrice
Princess Eugenie sparks pregnancy buzz in latest outing with sister Beatrice
Prince William 'blames' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle as new scandal jolts Palace
Prince William 'blames' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle as new scandal jolts Palace
King Charles pauses Bermuda celebration for sweet birthday wish to Princess Charlotte
King Charles pauses Bermuda celebration for sweet birthday wish to Princess Charlotte
Palace posts Princess Charlotte’s unseen moments with beloved pets on her 11th birthday
Palace posts Princess Charlotte’s unseen moments with beloved pets on her 11th birthday
Prince William, Princess Kate wax figures sparks mix reaction amid 15th anniversary display
Prince William, Princess Kate wax figures sparks mix reaction amid 15th anniversary display
Princess Charlotte turns 11: Kate Middleton, Prince William pay sweet birthday tribute
Princess Charlotte turns 11: Kate Middleton, Prince William pay sweet birthday tribute
King Charles explores Bermuda’s slave trade history on first day of visit
King Charles explores Bermuda’s slave trade history on first day of visit

Popular News

Anupam Kher marks 55 years of acting with deep post: 'Something begins to change'

Anupam Kher marks 55 years of acting with deep post: 'Something begins to change'
43 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra hypes up Nick Jonas as his new single ‘The Author’ grabs 1st spot

Priyanka Chopra hypes up Nick Jonas as his new single ‘The Author’ grabs 1st spot
2 hours ago
Aziz Ansari stuns ‘SNL’ fans as FBI Director Kash Patel in his debut

Aziz Ansari stuns ‘SNL’ fans as FBI Director Kash Patel in his debut
3 hours ago