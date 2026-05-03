Charles, William brace for fresh humiliation as Andrew-Epstein scandals set to resurface

King Charles and Prince William are soon going to face fresh blow due to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
In a shocking report, Express UK shares that the former Duke of York is set to once again embarrass the British Royal Family with his scandalous past as Channel 4 documentary examining the Epstein Files has been announced.
The investigative programme will be led be Emily Maitlis, who previously interviewed Andrew in the 2019 BBC Newsnight broadcast about his connections to Jeffrey Epstein.
According to Channel 4, the series "will deliver unprecedented access, explosive testimony and forensic analysis of the documents, networks and powerful individuals connected to Epstein’s decades-long criminal operation."
Furthermore, the outlet noted that the upcoming series is expected to focus on how the late American paedophile was able to evade accountability for such an extended period.
“I’ve spent my career covering stories that those in power would rather we didn’t. The Epstein case is that story writ large — a web of wealth, influence and impunity that destroyed lives and was shielded by institutions we are supposed to trust,” said Emily ahead of the show’s premiere.
She continued, “The survivors have waited long enough. I am determined that this series will provide answers, not just raise more questions.”
Adding to Emily’s statement, Channel 4’s Head of News and Current Affairs, Louisa Compton, stated, “The Jeffrey Epstein story is an exposure of how power protects itself, how wealth distorts justice, and how abuse can be hidden in plain sight for decades. This series will confront the uncomfortable truth at the heart of the case: what it reveals about the world we live in, and who it is designed to serve."
The release of the explosive programme is set to spark a fresh wave of humiliation for King Charles, Prince William, and other members of the Royal Family, who have already distanced themselves from Andrew.