Princess Eugenie finally breaks silence on third pregnancy in first Instagram post in months

Congratulations are in order for Her Royal Highness, Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank as their baby no. 3 is just on the way.
Just moments after Buckingham Palace confirmed her pregnancy news in an official announcement on Monday, May 4, the daughter of disgraced former Prince, Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson reacted to the family upate in her first Instagram post in months.
Sharing a photo of her sons August and Ernest holding a sonogram of her to be born baby, Eugenie wrote, "Baby Brooksbank due in 2026."
The caption was punctuated with multiple red hearts emojies and a baby icon.
Prior to this celebratory post from Eugenie, Royal Family's official account shared the same photo of August and Ernest with a heartfelt caption.
"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together, due this summer," read the announcement with the photo.
It further read, "August (aged 5) and Ernest (aged 2) are also very excited to have another sibling join the family."
"His Majesty The King has been informed and is delighted with the news," added the caption on behalf of King Charles III.
This confirmation comes just two days after Princess Eugenie's sparked pregnancy buzz with her first joint appearance with sister Beatrice.
In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, Eugenie appeared in high spirits in a black bodycon dress with a military green button down jacket, seemingly hiding her baby bump.
Soon after the photos from her lunch outing with her husband Jack Brooksbank and sister in Mayfair went viral, a royal expert, Brittany was quick to point out her pregnancy.
Taking to her X account Royal News Network on Saturday, May 2, the expert shared the outlet's report on Beatrice and Eugenie's reunion noting, "It appears that Princess Eugenie is pregnant! Congrats to the couple! This would be baby number 3!."