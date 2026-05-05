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Meghan Markle teases major surprise ahead of Prince Archie’s 7th birthday

The Duchess of Sussex set to celebrate seventh birthday of her only son, Prince Archie, on Wednesday

Meghan Markle teases major surprise ahead of Prince Archie’s 7th birthday
Meghan Markle teases major surprise ahead of Prince Archie’s 7th birthday   

Meghan Markle has revealed one major surprise she received during her Australian trip with her husband, Prince Harry, a day before Prince Archie’s 7th birthday.

The mom of two, who embarked on an Australian trip in mid-April this year, has teased a heartfelt surprise she received from the two boys.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Monday, May 5th, Meghan re-shared the clip of the social media stars, Sean and Marley, who are also suffering from Down Syndrome.

In the warm video clip, the two social media influencers welcomed the Duchess of Sussex to Australia, as one of the hosts said, "Welcome to Australia, Meghan."

To which Prince Harry’s wife enthusiastically said, "Thank you, I’m so happy to be in Australia," after which Sean revealed a surprise, saying, "I got a surprise for you, Meghan."

Before her brother, Marley, grabbed a beer, as Sean explained, "This one is a beer. You never had Tooheys before."

"I’m gonna try it, let’s see, it’s nice, you created a whole date night for us," and thanked the two boys.

This light-hearted update came a day before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s only son turns seven on Wednesday, May 6th.   

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