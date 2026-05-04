King Frederik wins hearts with sweet move as he kicks off Fredensborg trip with Mary

Honoring a longstanding royal tradition, King Frederik and Queen Mary have kicked off a special trip.
The Danish Royal Family took to its official Instagram account on Monday, May 4, to share about the King and Queen’s latest engagement, noting that the duo have begun a joyful trip to Fredensborg to fulfil an annual royal custom.
Upon their arrival in the town, Their Majesties received a warm welcome from the locals, who gathered to greet them.
At one point while meeting fans, Frederik made a heart-melting gesture that left the social media users charmed.
In the first image from their visit, the monarch can be seen crouching low on his heels, leaning forward with a warm smile as he interacts closely with children standing in the crowd.
The particular glimpse made royal fans swoon, as one of them commented, “So glad Frederick talks with children at their eye level.”
Another praised, “These two perform magic for people and connect with them on different levels!!! I can only say it's simply beautiful!!!”
In the caption, the palace shared, “Fredensborg welcomed Their Majesties the King and Queen to the city on Monday afternoon,” adding, “The royal family traditionally has its base in the Chancellery at Fredensborg Castle during the summer months, and the annual change of residence is marked every year with a festive reception in front of the North Zealand castle.”
They continued, “The change of residence was celebrated with music, the communal song “Bright Nights” and many handshakes.”
Notably, King Frederik and Queen Mary’s children did not join them for the visit.