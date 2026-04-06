‘Dhurandhar 2’ sets new benchmark for Bollywood

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has set a new benchmark for Bollywood industry as the movie became the first Bollywood movie to cross Rs 1000 crore in India.
The Aditya Dhar's directional, according to trade reports by india.com, recorded a strong surge as on Day 18, it collected Rs 28.75 crore, showing a solid growth of 12.1 percent compared to Day 17’s Rs 25.65 crore.
With this jump, the Indian Hindi-language spy action-thriller film’s latest net collection now stands at a massive Rs 1,013.77 crore.
Apart from that, the total worldwide collection has now reached Rs 1605.75 crore.
The sequel to 2025’s Dhurandhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, focuses on Hamza Ali Mazari aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi, as he rises to power in Lyari.
Now a key player in the business, Hamza not only gathers intelligence but also takes control of eliminating threats, making the story more intense and layered.
Apart from Singh, Dhurandhar 2 features an ensemble cast including R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles.
Made on a budget against ₹250–255 crore, the movie also features Danish Pandor, Manav Gohil, Saumya Tandon, and Gaurav Gera.