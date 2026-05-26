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Imtiaz Ali pens heartfelt note for Deepika Padukone after his cryptic comments

The 'Love Aaj Kal' director shared brief clarification to Deepika Padukone after making controversial statement about the actress

Imtiaz Ali pens heartfelt note for Deepika Padukone after his cryptic comments
Imtiaz Ali pens heartfelt note for Deepika Padukone after his cryptic comments  

Imtiaz Ali cleared the air after shading Deepika Padukone's "good girl image" in his latest interview.

Ahead of his upcoming film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, the popular Indian filmmaker has made cryptic remarks about the Cocktail actress.  

After his new statement became the subject of online chatter, Imtiaz re-shared a viral clip of the interview featuring himself to give clarification to Deepika, who might have "misunderstood" his remarks, according to him.

On Monday, May 25, the Jab We Met director turned to his Instagram stories to release the lengthy note, stating, "My dearest and loveliest @deepikapadukone, you are my pal, my buddy, my safe option for humour." 

P.C. Imtiaz Ali/Instagram Stories
P.C. Imtiaz Ali/Instagram Stories 

"I think you will never misunderstand my wannabe fun remarks because you more than anyone else know how much I love you, admire you, understand you, and appreciate you. But I have been told you might misunderstand and be hurt, so I am telling you, please don't. To be mean to you is not possible in this life," the Rockstar filmmaker added.

While promoting his new film, starring Vedang Raina and Sharvari Wagh, Imtiaz discussed Deepika Padukone’s good girl’ image.

During an interview, Imtiaz, 54, addressed Deepika's off-screen image and how it contrasted with her character in the 2012 film Cocktail.

For those unaware, Imtiaz Ali and Deepika Padukone had worked together in two superhit films, including Love Aaj Kal and Tamasha

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