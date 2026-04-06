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Jennifer Lopez sends heartfelt message after Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner Easter reunion

Jennifer Lopez breaks silence in meaningful message after ex Ben Affleck celebrates Easter with Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez sends heartfelt message after Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner Easter reunion
Jennifer Lopez sends heartfelt message after Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner Easter reunion

Jennifer Lopez is nothing but hope in heartfelt Easter message.

The On The Floor hit maker turned to her Instagram account to offer fans a glimpse into her Easter celebration in adorable solo photos.

First in the series was collection of decorated Easter cookies featuring spring and holiday themes.

Next up was an adorable selfie of JLo with bunny ear headband resting her head on a couch.

"Happy Easter, everybody God shows us that all miracles are possible…He can rise from the dead and bring new life. Here’s to new beginnings," read the caption alongside Jennifer's post.

This Easter post from the Ain't Your Mamma singer comes just hours after her ex-husband Ben reunited with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner and their kids to mark Easter weekend.

As per the photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Affleck and Garner stepped out in Los Angeles with their lookalike son Samuel, 14 on Friday, April 3, to run some errands.

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