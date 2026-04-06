Dan Levy makes bombshell revelation about 'Schitt's Creek' sequel

Dan Levy recently made a bombshell revelation about the sequel to Schitt's Creek.
According to the Canadian actor, he considered making the sequel of popular sitcom before Catherine O'Hara's death, one of the key cast members of the series.
He revealed this during an interview to CBS's Sunday Morning, where journalist Anthony Mason asked the 42-year-old actor whether he would ever make more episodes of the TV sitcom.
While explaining it further, Levy emotionally replied, "No, not now. You can't."
For him, after the tragic passing of O'Hara, “it’s tough” now.
The thought of the late actress made actor-producer emotional as he struggled to talk further.
He take off his glasses to clean his face as he was visibly moved.
"I didn't think that I would have quite an emotional reaction," admitted the Good Grief star.
Elsewhere in the conversation, Dan Levy promoted his new TV series, Big Mistakes, a crime comedy, set to premiere on Netflix this week.
It’s worth mentioning here that Schitt's Creek aired from 2015 and 2020 for six seasons in which O'Hara played matriarch Moira Rose.
She died suddenly at the age of 71 in January 2026. Her cause of death was later confirmed to be from a pulmonary embolism, with rectal cancer as the underlying cause.