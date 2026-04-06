Charli XCX faces musical plagiarism scandal over 'Wuthering Heights' songs

Charli XCX shockingly landed in hot waters over her soundtrack from 2026’s Wuthering Heights movie.
The claims have been made by Sky Ferreira, one of several collaborators on the new album, as reported by Daily Mail.
According to the 33-year-old reclusive star, at least two of the 12 tracks had been stolen from her own collection of previously unheard demos (demonstration recording).
It all came to the light when a fan reposted a clip of the singer's 2012 music video Everything Is Embarrassing on X account with a comment, saying, "I wonder what’s her form of income [sic]."
To which, the singer responded that she hates to break it to the user but their favourite artist records her old songs.
Ferreira later added, "I wasn’t going to say anything. I'm over being dragged & humiliated for no reason."
In the end, the singer noted, "It brought back a lot of things I have worked really hard to move past. No one 'saved’ or helped me. My life was destroyed for over 10 years & it's a public joke."
It’s worth mentioning here that Sky Ferreira is already credited as a featured artist, co-writer and vocal producer on Wuthering Heights' song, Eyes of the World.
Meanwhile, Charli XCX’s management team, in response, issued a statement in response to Ferreira’s comments via Billboard that the British singer always “shares credits fairly and appropriately and values her collaborators tremendously”.
The statement added, “Ahead of the Wuthering Heights album release, a standard review process was conducted on a small number of tracks from the album, including fragments of material originating from earlier sessions.
"Songwriting credits and splits were determined and agreed collectively in writing, with reference to documented timelines and contributions.”
The statement concluded, "All credits were finalized and formally approved by the appropriate parties prior to the album’s release."