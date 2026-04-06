Brad Pitt's bold move against Angelina Jolie exposed by industry insiders

Brad Pitt's bold move against his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, has been exposed by the industry insiders.
The 62-year-old actor, despite not winning Oscars’ Best Picture category for his starrer F1, is still leading with massive success, including a staggering $100 million for two movies after getting a deal green-lit for the sequel of sports drama.
Now, an insider, in this regard, dished out to Radar Online that one person is not celebrating his recent massive success and she is none other than his ex-wife especially after his legal win in the French winery Château Miraval.
"It bugs Angelina that Brad has money to burn while she has to be a whole lot more cautious," said the source, adding, "Yes, he paid his share of child support and still does in the case of his younger kids, but her daily costs are astronomical.
According to the tipster, as wealthy as the 50-year-old actress is, there's a lot of pressure on Jolie to balance the books.
Despite finalising their divorce in 2024, the ex-couple has been locked in a on-going legal battle over the Château Miraval winery, which they once co-owned.
However, in December 2025, Brad Pitt secured multiple procedural wins in his ongoing legal battle against Angelina Jolie that begin in February 2022.