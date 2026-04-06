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Dua Lipa, Callum Turner reveal intimate summer wedding plans

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner first started dating in January 2024

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner set for intimate summer wedding
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner set for intimate summer wedding

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner’s wedding plans have reportedly been revealed, showing a low-key ceremony with a guestlist so small that even some A-list friends won’t be invited.

As per The Sun, source shared that the Houdini singer and the Eternity star are said to have settled on a date to tie the knot this summer, and they are planning for an abroad wedding.

The couple are said to have viewed venues in Italy and also the UK.

A source said, “The plans are in full swing for Dua and Callum’s wedding but it’s all being kept hush hush.”

They went on to share, “It is happening this summer – she will be a married woman by the time she turns 31 in August. They want to keep it to their nearest and dearest so it’s not going to be a huge, showy occasion.”

The insider mentioned, “All of their favourite people will be there but there might be some surprising omissions. Some people who thought they’d get a plus one have been told they won’t be able to, so they’re keeping the numbers down.”

Dua and Callum first started dating in January 2024, and the couple confirmed they were engaged in June last year.

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