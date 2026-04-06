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Lisa Kudrow reveals heartbreaking truth about her ‘Friends’ role

The 'Friends' confessed the heart wrenching feeling about 'Friends'

Lisa Kudrow reveals heartbreaking truth about her ‘Friends’ role
Lisa Kudrow reveals heartbreaking truth about her ‘Friends’ role

Lisa Kudrow has made a heartbreaking admission about her place in Friends, opening up about how she truly felt within the iconic cast.

While conversing with the Independent, the Friends alum revealed that her costars — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, the late Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer — overshadowed her while the series aired, including at the agency representing her.

“Nobody cared about me,” Kudrow claimed.

She went on to say, “There were certain parts of [my talent agency] that just referred to me as ‘the sixth Friend.’”

When Friends became a massive hit in its second season, several co-stars secured top film deals, but Kudrow believed those chances didn’t come her way.

“There was no vision for me, and no expectations about the kind of career I could have,” she said.

The Comeback star continued, “There was just, like, ‘Boy, is she lucky she got on that show.’”

Despite early setbacks, Kudrow went on to thrive beyond Friends, with continued success including her HBO series The Comeback.

Kudrow, who co-created the series, was joined by co-creator Michael Patrick King, who was surprised she wasn’t flooded with offers despite Friends’ success and noted she was the first cast member to win an Emmy in 1998.

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