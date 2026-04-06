Blake Lively sends clear message on tossed lawsuit against Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively recently sent a clear message on her recently tossed lawsuit filed against her It Ends with Us costar, Justin Baldoni.
The 38-year-old actress apparently seems unbothered by the major blow she recently faced in her legal fight as a federal judge dismissed her major claims in her lawsuit against her costar on April 2.
While putting the legal drama aside, Lively took to Instagram on Sunday, April 5, and continued celebrating Easter with her family.
On her Instagram Stories, the Another Simple Favor actress shared a snap of an apparent homemade cake, garnished with carrots and orange peels.
Earlier the day, she had prepared bunny-shaped scrambled eggs for her four children, which she shares with husband Ryan Reynolds, with a caption, "Momming always continues on. (sic)"
The Gossip Girl alum also added emojis of a smiling face with hearts, a bunny and a heart on her post.
Lively’s post comes few days after a U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman tossed 10 out of the 13 claims the actress made in her case against her 42-year-old costar
After the dismissed claims, the May 18 trial between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, will now focus on claims that her costar was engaged in a retaliatory campaign to harm Lively's reputation.