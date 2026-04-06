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Karishma Tanna expecting first baby with husband Varun Bangera, baby due in August

Varun Bangera and Karishma Tanna announced first pregnancy with sweet photos on Instagram

Karishma Tanna expecting first baby with husband Varun Bangera, baby due in August
Karishma Tanna expecting first baby with husband Varun Bangera, baby due in August  

Bigg Boss Season 8 first runner-up, Karishma Tanna, has revealed her first pregnancy with her husband, Varun Bangera.

After four years of togetherness, the couple, who tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on February 5th, 2022, shared a joyful family update on their joint Instagram account on Monday, April 6th.

"A little Miracle, our greatest gift — August 2026," Karishma and Varun announced with adorable pregnancy photos.

The Sanju actress also revealed her baby bump as she uploaded several photos of herself alongside her life partner, Varun.

She kicked off her post with a photo of them wearing black caps featuring "Mom and Dad" while sharing a warm hug.

In another frame, the two are carrying a tiny pair of shoes as they pose for the camera while gazing at each other.

Fans and celebrities reaction on Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera pregnancy announcement: 

As their photos went viral on social media, many fans and Bollywood celebrities rushed to the comments section to congratulate the couple on beginning their new chapter.

Renowned film and television director, Ekta Kapoor wrote, "Well, well, sooooooo cute n how I have kept quite about this."

"Oh, yay! Congratulations," another popular Indian actress, Dia Mirza, commented.

While another noted, "Many congratulations, God bless you."

Karishma Tanna's upcoming projects: 

Karishma Tanna, who initially gained popularity with her brief appearance in the superhit reality show Bigg Boss season 8, is set to appear in the 2017 thriller movie sequel Mom 2 alongside Khushi Kapoor.

The filming for the upcoming film is currently underway. 

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