Terry Crews' wife Rebecca reveals heartbreaking struggle with chronic illness   

Rebecca King Crews has finally disclosed her silent battle with chronic illness.
The popular 60-year-old musician, who has been married to Terry Crews since 1989, has shocked fans by disclosing her challenging struggle with the disease.
While speaking on the TODAY show on Monday, April 6th, Rebecca revealed that she recently underwent a newly-approved procedure on one side of her body, after suffering from the chronic illness called Parkinson's disease.
During the show, the mom of five said that she initially observed the symptoms of her disease in 2012, which was later diagnosed by her doctor’s team in 2015.
She first noticed numbness in her left foot, which eventually developed into a limp.
Due to these symptoms, Rebecca shared that due to her diagnosis, she found difficulty in performing daily tasks, including brushing her teeth and putting on makeup.
"Just keep going. And that’s what I’m going to keep doing. I believe that you don’t lie down and die because you got a diagnosis," Rebecca said.
For those unaware, Parkinson's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative movement disorder caused by the loss of dopamine-producing neurons in the brain.
Rebecca King Crews also asked her fans to remember her in prayers as she will have the surgery and special procedure done on the other side of her body in September of this year.
This revelation marked her first since she developed the disease in her body back in 2015.