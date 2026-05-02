Kim Kardashian gives big shout-out to Nikki Glaser’s stand-up ‘Good Girl’

Kim Kardashian is hyping up her pal Nikki Glaser’s new show.
The Kardashians alum took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, May 2, to reveal that she streamed the 41-year-old comedian and actress’s new stand-up special, Nikki Glaser: Good Girl.
She also shared her honest opinion on the hour-long special show, writing, “I laughed all night long watching @nikkiglaser’s new special on Netflix.”
The American socialite also posted a snap of Glaser from the show in her Story.
Nikki Glaser’s Good Girl:
Nikki Glaser’s 2026 stand-up special Nicki Glaser: Good Girl was released on April 24 on Hulu.
According to IMDb, the show “follows Nikki Glaser as she confronts aging, beauty, and fame, exploring what it means to stay relevant, desirable, and real in a culture that never looks away.”
Kim Kardashian and Nikki Glaser:
Kim Kardashian and Nikki Glaser have seemingly become close friends after working together in their upcoming comedy film, The Fifth Wheel.
The Fifth Wheel plot:
As shared by IMDb, The Fifth Wheel showcases the story of, “A group of best friends from high school attempt to reconnect during a weekend jaunt to Vegas. When a hot outsider crashes the weekend, they're forced to face their messy lives, bad decisions, and unraveling friendships.”
The Fifth Wheel cast:
The ensemble cast of The Fifth Wheel includes Kim Kardashian, Nikki Glaser, Brenda Song, Fortune Feimster, Jack Whitehall, and Casey Wilson.
The Fifth Wheel release date:
While the official release date for The Fifth Wheel has not been confirmed yet, based on the production schedule, the movie will premiere in late 2026 or early 2027.