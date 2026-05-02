Post Malone hit with shocking demand as he scraps several tour stops with Jelly Roll

Post Malone’s upsetting announcement has made fans make a shocking demand.
The 30-year-old American singer shocked fans on Friday, May 1, by abruptly announcing cancellation of first six shows from his upcoming tour, Big As* Stadium Tour Part 2, with Jelly Roll via his Instagram Stories.
“Hey there party people, Let me first kick this mofo off by saying - hope everyone out there is having a kickass day and spending time doing what they love with the people they love,” he began.
The Sunflower crooner continued, “Looking at the upcoming schedule after stagecoach, I came to the realization that what we were trying to do, and what's possible, isn't really lining up. Truth is, I promised y'all beautiful people new music, and I don't have the time to finish it before tour starts. We ain't ready for tour just yet, so I'm making the decision to push the tour back about 3 weeks to get this music done.”
“That being said, I'm so sorry to the folks who were planning on coming to the few canceled shows. I was looking forward to going nuts with y'all. That THAT being said, we been making some badass shit for this double album... and I can't wait to perform for y'all again,” the singer added.
The shocking announcement immediately made fans furious, who claimed that the main reason behind concerts cancellation was low ticket sales and made a shocking demand to the singer.
Fans also blamed Jelly Roll for disappointing ticket sales, noting that Post Malone performed with him at the same stadium last year, which made the audience lose interest in watching him collaborating with the same artist once again at the exact venue.
“When is everyone gonna realize Jelly Roll is ass? He ruined his tour last year,” slammed one the fans on Instagram.
Another demanded, “Posty….ditch Jelly Roll. Nobody wants to see that grafter,” while a third suggested, “Hey @postmalone the reason ticket sales are plummeting is because we've collectively had ENOUGH of jellyroll... switch out your opener, and tickets will sell...”
One more sarcastically criticized, “In other words.. ‘I partnered with Jellyroll and now I can't sell tickets.’”
When will Post Malone begin his new tour?
Post Malone – who was initially supposed to kick off his upcoming Big As* Stadium Tour Part 2 on May 13 at El Paso’s Sun Bowl Stadium – will now hit the road on June 9 in Charlotte, N.C.