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Mariah Carey drops warm peeks from twins Moroccan, Monroe Cannon’s 15th birthday

The ‘It’s a Wrap’ singer and Nick Cannon celebrate their twin children Moroccan and Monroe Cannon’s 15th birthday

Mariah Carey drops warm peeks from twins Moroccan, Monroe Cannon’s 15th birthday
Mariah Carey drops warm peeks from twins Moroccan, Monroe Cannon’s 15th birthday

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon are celebrating a milestone occasion.

The Obsessed singer shared a carousel of heartwarming glimpses from her twin children’s – Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon – milestone 15th birthday in a heartwarming Instagram post on Friday, May 1.

“Happy Birthday, Roc & Roe!!!! I love you so much. Mom,” she sweetly wished.

The carousel opened with a sweet snap featuring the It’s a Wrap hitmaker smiling brightly as she posed with her two children, standing on either sides of her.

It also included a video showing the teenagers celebrating their special day at an exciting poolside party, with two massive cakes in front of them as they blew out the candles.

On Mariah Carey’s post, Moroccan sweetly commented, “Love you mom, im so grateful,” while Monroe expressed, “I love you mom!”

Nick Cannon also took to Instagram to ring in his children’s 15th birthday, writing, “Got two 15 year olds on my hands now!!!! Happy Birthday to my first firstborns! I thank God and you for allowing me to be your Dad! I love you Roc and Roe! Happy Birthday!”

He also shared a video of a second birthday party for the twins alongside the sweet tribute.

“I love you dad,” commented Moroccan on the post.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon:

Mariah Carey began dating Nick Cannon in early 2018 and tied the knot with him on April 30 of the same year.

Three years after their marriage, the songstress welcomed twin children, Moroccan and Monroe, with Nick on April 30, 2011.

However, in August 2014, the 45-year-old comedian and actor confirmed that he and the Daydream hitmaker had separated, and filed for divorce months later on December 12, which was finalized in 2016.

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