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Andrew 'tests' King Charles' patience with bold demands amid escalating tensions

The former Duke of York has been estranged with Royal Family since his alleged ties with Jeffrey Epstein exposed earlier this year

Andrew tests King Charles patience with bold demands amid escalating tensions
Andrew 'tests' King Charles' patience with bold demands amid escalating tensions  

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has given a new headache to King Charles III with bold new demands. 

A day after leading the holy event at St. George's Chapel on Sunday, April 5th, His Majesty has received another tension from none other than his disgraced brother. 

RadarOnline reported that the former Prince has made new demands with his elder brother as he moves into his new home in the Sandringham estate. 

The ex-Duke of York, who is currently living at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, temporarily, has demanded to include curtains and artwork in his new home, where he will move around Easter, but the deadline looms due to undisclosed reasons. 

After crossing the deadline, the 66-year-old estranged Royal Family member has revealed his requirements, which gave another shock to the 77-year-old British monarch. 

Multiple media outlets reported that Andrew, who has denied his wrongdoing amid the Jeffrey Epstein case, wanted to add curtains in Wood Farm before he moves to Marsh Farm. 

"The main source of tension has centered on the insistence that certain items – especially the curtains and carefully chosen artwork- be brought over and tailored to fit the new property," an insider noted.

The tipster continued, "That decision has added layers of cost, logistical difficulty and delay that were not originally anticipated." 

So far, King Charles III, who is already under pressure to meet Jeffrey Epstein’s victims during his upcoming tour to the United States of America, has not reacted to the demands made by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. 

For those unaware, His Majesty has disowned Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, earlier this year, after the two appeared in the million-dollar documents of Jeffrey Epstein released by the US Justice Department.  

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