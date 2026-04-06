Royal Family braces for fresh controversy as Andrew 'smuggles' woman into new home

While the Royal Family is already reeling with the humiliation brought by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former Duke is seemingly set to embarrass King Charles and Prince William once again.
In the wake of his embarrassing scandals over links to Jeffrey Epstein and then being handcuffed on suspicion of misconduct in public office, the former Duke of York was kicked out of his longtime residence, Windsor's Royal Lodge, and moved to Sandringham's Wood Farm temporarily.
As per King Charles' order, the former prince's permanent home will be Marsh Farm. However, due to its renovation, he was shifted for a temporary stay in Wood Farm.
Now, in a shocking new report, Radar Online revealed that Andrew is seemingly set to bring fresh humiliation to his elder brother and nephew, as he was seen "smuggling" a woman into his permanent residence, Marsh Farm.
According to the outlet, the ex-prince was seen arriving at his new Norfolk home with a mystery woman hidden in the back of his Range Rover.
King Charles' brother was spotted driving his vehicle towards Marsh Farm in protection of royal officers and one of his dogs, when a woman was seen to be seated in he rear of his vehicle.
"There is a real sense of intrigue building around Andrew Windsor and the suggestion he has been 'smuggling' a mystery woman into his new home points to a level of secrecy that mirrors the wider circumstances he now finds himself in," said an insider who spoke to the outlet.
The source continued, "Given the scrutiny that continues to surround him, the idea of a new woman being discreetly brought into Marsh Farm is intensifying speculation and raising further questions about what is happening behind closed doors."
Another insider stated, "Andrew is clearly attempting to carve out a more private existence, but the perception that he is having to 'smuggle' someone into the property only amplifies the sense of controversy that continues to surround him."
This comes after Prince Edward visited Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor at Wood Farm to hurry him along into his new residence, Marsh Farm, and prompt him to leave Wood Farm, as he was “dragging his heels."