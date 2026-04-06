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Peter Phillips' daughters meet with future stepsister ahead of royal wedding

Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips introduces his daughters to future wife Harriet Sperling's daughter at special event

Peter Phillips daughters meet with future stepsister ahead of royal wedding
Peter Phillips' daughters meet with future stepsister ahead of royal wedding

Easter marked a special meeting between future stepsisters.

On the 2026 Easter Sunday at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Peter Phillips' daughters met with their future stepsister, Georgina Sperling, for the first time, marking a major moment before their parents' nuptials.

At the chapel, Georgina made her first appearance into the royal spotlight, attending the Easter Service with her mother, Harriet Sperling, who is the fiancée and soon-to-be wife of Princess Anne's son.

Walking along with Georgina were Peter's daughters - 15-year-old Savannah and 14-year-old Isla.

The interaction marked a heartwarming one as Savannah and Isla appeared to embrace the 13-year-old wholeheartedly.

In the photos shared by GB News, Peter's daughters and Harriet Sperling's daughter can be seen matching in navy blue outfits for the special annual event, showing a significant moment of solidarity.

For the festival, Savannah looked stunning in a striking coat dress, while Isla exuded grace in a polkadot ensemble that she layered under a navy blue blazer.

Meanwhile, Georgina wore a navy blue button-down top paired with a brown midi skirt.

The heartwarming meeting comes days after Peter Phillips announced his upcoming marriage with Harriet Sperling.

They are set to tie the knot on June 6, 2026, at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire.

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