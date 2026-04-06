'Devil Wears Prada 2' final trailer: Lady Gaga, Doechii collab for new track 'Runway'

Buzz for The Devil Wears Prada's upcoming installment has just reached a new height with a thrilling new collaboration.
On Monday, April 6, 20th Century Studios released the final trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2, making fans excited.
However, what truly sparked a buzz was a thrilling song that could be heard playing in the background.
For the anticipated second installment of the comedy-drama film, set to release 20 years after the 2006 original movie, features an upbeat song, titled Runway, marking a major collaboration between Lady Gaga and Doechii.
Doechii exudes confidence as she sings, "Do a little twirl / Let ‘em know I’m that girl," followed by Lady Gaga delivering a powerful line, "You were born on the runway.”
Their stunning vocals elevated the exciting track to a whole new level.
Fans' reactions:
On Instagram, a fan wrote of Lady Gaga and Doechii's collaboration, "the world heals in moments like these."
"Iconic collaborative work," gushed a second, while a third chimed in,"Didn't expect but needed!"
A fourth excitedly penned, "Motherquake incoming."
The Devil Wears Prada 2 plot:
As read on IMDb, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is about, "As Miranda Priestly nears retirement, she reunites with Andy Sachs to face off against her former assistant turned rival: Emily Charlton."
The Devil Wears Prada 2 cast:
The ensemble cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2 includes Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Justin Theroux, Kenneth Branagh, and Stanley Tucci.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 release date:
Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep starrer The Devil Wears Prada 2 is scheduled to hit theatres on May 1, 2026.