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'Devil Wears Prada 2' final trailer: Lady Gaga, Doechii collab for new track 'Runway'

Lady Gaga and Doechii roll out exciting new song 'Runway' in major collaboration for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

Devil Wears Prada 2 final trailer: Lady Gaga, Doechii collab for new track Runway
'Devil Wears Prada 2' final trailer: Lady Gaga, Doechii collab for new track 'Runway'

Buzz for The Devil Wears Prada's upcoming installment has just reached a new height with a thrilling new collaboration.

On Monday, April 6, 20th Century Studios released the final trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2, making fans excited.

However, what truly sparked a buzz was a thrilling song that could be heard playing in the background.

For the anticipated second installment of the comedy-drama film, set to release 20 years after the 2006 original movie, features an upbeat song, titled Runway, marking a major collaboration between Lady Gaga and Doechii.

Doechii exudes confidence as she sings, "Do a little twirl / Let ‘em know I’m that girl," followed by Lady Gaga delivering a powerful line, "You were born on the runway.”

Their stunning vocals elevated the exciting track to a whole new level.

Fans' reactions:

On Instagram, a fan wrote of Lady Gaga and Doechii's collaboration, "the world heals in moments like these."

"Iconic collaborative work," gushed a second, while a third chimed in,"Didn't expect but needed!"

A fourth excitedly penned, "Motherquake incoming."

The Devil Wears Prada 2 plot:

As read on IMDb, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is about, "As Miranda Priestly nears retirement, she reunites with Andy Sachs to face off against her former assistant turned rival: Emily Charlton."

The Devil Wears Prada 2 cast:

The ensemble cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2 includes Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Justin Theroux, Kenneth Branagh, and Stanley Tucci.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 release date:

Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep starrer The Devil Wears Prada 2 is scheduled to hit theatres on May 1, 2026.

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