Kanye West throws London's Wireless Festival into turmoil ahead of major shows

Even before setting foot at the venue, Kanye West has already delivered a major shock to London's anticipated music festival.
On Sunday, April 5, the BBC reported that selecting Ye to headline the 2026 Wireless Festival costed the event a massive financial setback.
After the Bully rapper was announced to be leading the upcoming anticipated music festival, Pepsi - which was the main sponsor of the thrilling event this summed - announced withdrawal, throwing the shows into a turmoil.
The multinational food and beverage corporation's big decision is reportedly due to Ye's controversial image due to his antisemitic comments that caused fierce outrage in the recent years.
It is pertinent to mention that in January 2026, the American rapper, now known as Ye, had issued an apology over his comments.
Notably, the U.K.'s Prime Minister Keir Starmer also expressed his "deep concerns" regarding West headlining the Wireless Festival, reported The Sun.
Opening up about his concerns, the PM said on Sunday, April 5, that the I Wonder rapper had been booked "despite his previous antisemitic remarks and celebration of Nazism".
"Antisemitism in any form is abhorrent and must be confronted firmly wherever it appears. Everyone has a responsibility to ensure Britain is a place where Jewish people feel safe," he added.
Kanye West was announced as Wireless Festival's headliner for all three days earlier this week.
The rapper is scheduled to lead the rap and R&B event from July 10 to 12, 2026, at Finsbury Park.