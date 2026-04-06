Olivia Rodrigo leaves fans puzzled with mysterious hint at Pont des Arts

When it comes to leave fans guessing, Olivia Rodrigo is in a league of her own!
The Deja Vu hitmaker, on Monday, April 6, left fans scratching their heads with a cryptic move in Paris, including at the Pont des Arts, also known as Love Lock Bridge.
Pont des Arts is a bridge near Eiffel Tower, Paris, most famous for being the love lock bridge, where visitors attach personalized padlocks to its railing and throw the keys away in the Seine River.
In a series of posts, Rodrigo shared videos of herself locking the padlocks at different famous locations in the French city, making fans buzzing over what she meant with it.
In one of the clip can be seen sparkling visuals showing the songstress locking a padlock to the Pont des Arts' railing with the magnificent Eiffel Tower behind her.
The night view of the dazzling city made the clip even more mesmerizing.
Fans' reactions:
Moments after posting the videos, Olivia Rodrigo sparked a frenzy among fans, leaving them guessing what she meant with her cryptic moves.
While one of the fans guessed, "Tour locations?", another suggested, "First single titled 'Locket' ?"
"Tour announcement?" asked a third.
One more hailed, "OLIVIA UR MIND!!"
Olivia Rodrigo upcoming album:
Olivia Rodrigo is set to release her third studio album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So In Love, on June 12, 2026.