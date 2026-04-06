Sabrina Carpenter drops sizzling 'House Tour' video with Madelyn Cline, Margaret Qualley

Sabrina Carpenter is giving a "House Tour" to fans with Madelyn Cline and Margaret Qualley.
The Manchild hitmaker took to Instagram on Monday, April 6, to release the highly awaited music video for her track, House Tour, from her seventh studio album, Man's Best Friend.
"house tour video is out now!!" read the caption, continuing, "Starring the prettiest cleanup crew in the world, my sweet @isimostar and my angel @madelyncline. Directed by margaret & me!"
"So much more to say but first go watch the video x," the singer added.
The music video features striking visuals, showing the trio giving sneak peeks at them undressing as they gave the tour of the house.
It shows Carpenter, Cline, and Qualley "portray a group of scantily clad young women who embark on a robbery spree in a Barbie-pink van emblazoned with the words “Pretty Girl Clean-Up Crew.”
"The trio ransack the mid-century mansion of (presumably) a former beau, exploding the proverbial male fantasy with literal sword-fighting, bubble baths, and bed-hopping," shared Slant.
House Tour music video instantly sparked a frenzy among fans, who showered the clip with their excited reactions.
About House Tour:
House Tour is the fourth song from Sabrina Carpenter's seventh studio album, Man's Best Friend.
The Grammy nominated album was released in August 2025.