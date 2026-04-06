News
News

Anne Hathaway stuns fans with shocking admission about new film 'TDWP 2'

'The Devil Wears Prada 2' is slated to be released in theatres on International Labour Day of this year

Anne Hathaway stuns fans with shocking admission about new film TDWP 2
Anne Hathaway stuns fans with shocking admission about new film 'TDWP 2' 

Anne Hathaway has officially begun a promotional campaign for her upcoming film, The Devil Wears Prada 2. 

The Interstellar alum, who is currently touring Tokyo, stunned fans with her shocking admission about her highly anticipated movie.

Meanwhile, promoting her new film at a prestigious event in Tokyo on Sunday, April 5th, Hathaway revealed something that piqued curiosity. 

The 43-year-old American actress shared her initial thoughts right after reading the script of The Devil Wears Prada 2.

"My first thought was, ‘Did Meryl read it yet? What did she think?’ And then I heard yes, Meryl did read it, and she loved it. Well, this has to be amazing," the One Day star noted.

For those unaware, Anne Hathaway will reprise her iconic role as Andy alongside none other than the veteran actress, Meryl Streep, after 20 years. 

Interacting with fans at the grand event in Japan, she added, "And I read it, and it was beyond what I hoped for."

"I think over the years we’ve all wondered what Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel were up to, and I guarantee you, anything we thought of did not come close to what (writer) Aline Brosh McKenna has come up with for all of us. And it was a joy to make it," Hathaway remarked.

This revelation marked her first as she opened up about her new movie, which will smash big screens on May 1st of this year.     

Kanye West throws London's Wireless Festival into turmoil ahead of major shows
Kanye West throws London's Wireless Festival into turmoil ahead of major shows
Savannah Guthrie finally back on 'Today' after 2 months of mysterious absence
Savannah Guthrie finally back on 'Today' after 2 months of mysterious absence
Niall Horan reflects on Liam Payne’s sudden passing & their final meeting
Niall Horan reflects on Liam Payne’s sudden passing & their final meeting
Lisa Kudrow reveals heartbreaking truth about her ‘Friends’ role
Lisa Kudrow reveals heartbreaking truth about her ‘Friends’ role
Charli XCX faces musical plagiarism scandal over 'Wuthering Heights' songs
Charli XCX faces musical plagiarism scandal over 'Wuthering Heights' songs
Jennifer Lopez sends heartfelt message after Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner Easter reunion
Jennifer Lopez sends heartfelt message after Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner Easter reunion
Dan Levy makes bombshell revelation about 'Schitt's Creek' sequel
Dan Levy makes bombshell revelation about 'Schitt's Creek' sequel
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner reveal intimate summer wedding plans
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner reveal intimate summer wedding plans
Brad Pitt's bold move against Angelina Jolie exposed by industry insiders
Brad Pitt's bold move against Angelina Jolie exposed by industry insiders
Kim Kardashian’s new series fails to find space on Hulu after two years
Kim Kardashian’s new series fails to find space on Hulu after two years
Sydney Sweeney inches closer to becoming new James Bond after director's bombshell claim
Sydney Sweeney inches closer to becoming new James Bond after director's bombshell claim
Blake Lively sends clear message on tossed lawsuit against Justin Baldoni
Blake Lively sends clear message on tossed lawsuit against Justin Baldoni

Popular News

Anne Hathaway stuns fans with shocking admission about new film 'TDWP 2'

Anne Hathaway stuns fans with shocking admission about new film 'TDWP 2'
55 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt announces sudden break after hosting debut at 2026 Chetak Screen Awards

Alia Bhatt announces sudden break after hosting debut at 2026 Chetak Screen Awards
2 hours ago
Prince William close friend makes bombshell claim comparing him to King Charles

Prince William close friend makes bombshell claim comparing him to King Charles
32 minutes ago