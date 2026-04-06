Anne Hathaway stuns fans with shocking admission about new film 'TDWP 2' 

Anne Hathaway has officially begun a promotional campaign for her upcoming film, The Devil Wears Prada 2.
The Interstellar alum, who is currently touring Tokyo, stunned fans with her shocking admission about her highly anticipated movie.
Meanwhile, promoting her new film at a prestigious event in Tokyo on Sunday, April 5th, Hathaway revealed something that piqued curiosity.
The 43-year-old American actress shared her initial thoughts right after reading the script of The Devil Wears Prada 2.
"My first thought was, ‘Did Meryl read it yet? What did she think?’ And then I heard yes, Meryl did read it, and she loved it. Well, this has to be amazing," the One Day star noted.
For those unaware, Anne Hathaway will reprise her iconic role as Andy alongside none other than the veteran actress, Meryl Streep, after 20 years.
Interacting with fans at the grand event in Japan, she added, "And I read it, and it was beyond what I hoped for."
"I think over the years we’ve all wondered what Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel were up to, and I guarantee you, anything we thought of did not come close to what (writer) Aline Brosh McKenna has come up with for all of us. And it was a joy to make it," Hathaway remarked.
This revelation marked her first as she opened up about her new movie, which will smash big screens on May 1st of this year.