News
News

Lewis Hamilton debuts Kim Kardashian on Instagram as romance goes official

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton initially sparked romance rumours in February this year

Lewis Hamilton debuts Kim Kardashian on Instagram as romance goes official
Lewis Hamilton debuts Kim Kardashian on Instagram as romance goes official  

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton soft-launched their budding romance! 

On Monday, April 6th, the F1 racer took to his official Instagram account to share core memories of his recent trip to Tokyo, where SKIMS founder also joined him.

In the new reel uploaded by Lewis, he showed his intense focus on his racing as he was pictured behind the wheel of a Ferrari. 

However, eagle-eyed fans noticed a candid appearance of Kim in the video as he drifted to a stop, and Kardashian, 45, smiled from the passenger seat, saying in the clip, "This is insane."

"HERE WE GO AGAIN TOKYO DRIFT VOL. III," Lewis captioned.

Apart from the video, he also left fans in awe after re-sharing the clip on his Instagram Stories, writing, “Wait is Over.”

The video came as Lewis appeared to confirm his high-profile relationship with Kim Kardashian after a few months of dating.

This is not the first time the two sparked a frenzy with their joint appearance; however, they broke the internet after they pictured together at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

On February 8, the two made a surprise appearance to attend the 2026 Super Bowl performance led by the Grammy-winning musician, Bad Bunny.

Despite these ongoing speculations, neither Kim Kardashian nor Lewis Hamilton has clarified their equation so far. 

'Devil Wears Prada 2' final trailer: Lady Gaga, Doechii collab for new track 'Runway'
'Devil Wears Prada 2' final trailer: Lady Gaga, Doechii collab for new track 'Runway'
Britney Spears teases big music return after surprise Easter reunion
Britney Spears teases big music return after surprise Easter reunion
Olivia Rodrigo leaves fans puzzled with mysterious hint at Pont des Arts
Olivia Rodrigo leaves fans puzzled with mysterious hint at Pont des Arts
Sabrina Carpenter drops sizzling 'House Tour' video with Madelyn Cline, Margaret Qualley
Sabrina Carpenter drops sizzling 'House Tour' video with Madelyn Cline, Margaret Qualley
Terry Crews' wife Rebecca reveals heartbreaking struggle with chronic illness
Terry Crews' wife Rebecca reveals heartbreaking struggle with chronic illness
Savannah Guthrie drops painful message at first annual fest since mom's disappearance
Savannah Guthrie drops painful message at first annual fest since mom's disappearance
Kanye West throws London's Wireless Festival into turmoil ahead of major shows
Kanye West throws London's Wireless Festival into turmoil ahead of major shows
Anne Hathaway stuns fans with shocking admission about new film 'TDWP 2'
Anne Hathaway stuns fans with shocking admission about new film 'TDWP 2'
Savannah Guthrie finally back on 'Today' after 2 months of mysterious absence
Savannah Guthrie finally back on 'Today' after 2 months of mysterious absence
Niall Horan reflects on Liam Payne’s sudden passing & their final meeting
Niall Horan reflects on Liam Payne’s sudden passing & their final meeting
Lisa Kudrow reveals heartbreaking truth about her ‘Friends’ role
Lisa Kudrow reveals heartbreaking truth about her ‘Friends’ role
Charli XCX faces musical plagiarism scandal over 'Wuthering Heights' songs
Charli XCX faces musical plagiarism scandal over 'Wuthering Heights' songs

Popular News

Meghan Markle accused of giving 'sinister' touch to Lilibet's Easter video

Meghan Markle accused of giving 'sinister' touch to Lilibet's Easter video

an hour ago
Britney Spears teases big music return after surprise Easter reunion

Britney Spears teases big music return after surprise Easter reunion

2 hours ago
Social Security Scam Alert 2026: Why retirees must delete this new email?

Social Security Scam Alert 2026: Why retirees must delete this new email?
2 hours ago