Lewis Hamilton debuts Kim Kardashian on Instagram as romance goes official  

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton soft-launched their budding romance!
On Monday, April 6th, the F1 racer took to his official Instagram account to share core memories of his recent trip to Tokyo, where SKIMS founder also joined him.
In the new reel uploaded by Lewis, he showed his intense focus on his racing as he was pictured behind the wheel of a Ferrari.
However, eagle-eyed fans noticed a candid appearance of Kim in the video as he drifted to a stop, and Kardashian, 45, smiled from the passenger seat, saying in the clip, "This is insane."
"HERE WE GO AGAIN TOKYO DRIFT VOL. III," Lewis captioned.
Apart from the video, he also left fans in awe after re-sharing the clip on his Instagram Stories, writing, “Wait is Over.”
The video came as Lewis appeared to confirm his high-profile relationship with Kim Kardashian after a few months of dating.
This is not the first time the two sparked a frenzy with their joint appearance; however, they broke the internet after they pictured together at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
On February 8, the two made a surprise appearance to attend the 2026 Super Bowl performance led by the Grammy-winning musician, Bad Bunny.
Despite these ongoing speculations, neither Kim Kardashian nor Lewis Hamilton has clarified their equation so far.